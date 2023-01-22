After more than four years absent from the stage, the American singer, songwriter, music producer, actress, fashion designer and businesswoman Beyonceone of the most extraordinary artists of all time, carried out this weekend a one hour private concert, at the super luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. to this show of Queen B. it was only accessible by invitation and it was forbidden to record the performance. According to the TMZ portal, the wife of rapper Jay-Z, would have received a payment of 24 million dollars.

This Beyoncé concert was part of a three-day celebration for the opening of Atlantis The Royal on the Palm Jumeirah island of Dubai City in the United Arab Emirates, known for its luxurious shopping, ultra-modern architecture and lively nightlife. The singer kicked off her private show with the Etta James classic, “At Last.” The multiple Grammy Award winner, she was accompanied by Firdaus, a 48-woman orchestra, as well as Mayyas, a dance group from Lebanon.

In his setlist for this concert, Beyonce Giselle Knowles-CarterThe 41-year-old from Houston, Texas, United States, included such hits as “Crazy in love,” “Halo,” “Beautiful Liar,” “Freedom,” and “Be Alive.” One of the most special moments was when Queen B shared the majestic stage with her eldest daughter Blue Ivy, 11, to perform “Brown Skin Girl” (theme that is part of the soundtrack of the live action “The Lion King”).

The former member of the fabulous girl group Destiny’s Childended his concert with “Drunk in Love” and to close with a flourish, soared 16 feet into the air above Skyblaze, an actuating fountain. Afterwards, there was a fireworks and drone show.

Beyoncé is a fashion goddess. His concerts go hand in hand with his incredible styling and attire. For this private concert at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, she wore three outfits:

A custom-made Atelier Zuhra yellow corset gown, which was finished off with a feathered skirt and matching back piece.

Beyoncé kicked off her concert with Etta James’ “At Last.” Photo: beyonce.com

An all-red Nicolas Jebran ensemble, comprised of a skintight bodysuit that was decorated with gold jewelery across the torso and chest. He accessorized the look with a matching billowing skirt and intricate headpiece.

Beyoncé looked majestic on her return to the stage. Photo: beyonce.com

A skintight pink mini dress, which was completed with a gold and silver chest piece. It included matching long pink gloves, similarly embellished with jewels.

Beyoncé is the female artist with the most Grammy Awards. Photo: beyonce.com

Before her spectacular show, the singer posed on the red carpet at Atlantis The Royalin a gold sequin dress that featured daring slits.

Beyoncé wasted beauty, elegance and sensuality. Photo: beyonce.com

The website of this luxury hotel reads the following: “Dubai’s iconic new landmark, Atlantis The Royal, welcomes you to an experience that will completely redefine your perspective on luxury. Created by leading designers, architects and artists of the world, this is a destination where everything has been designed to push the limits of imagination. Embark on a journey of the impossible, with artful masterpieces, iconic entertainment and beautiful craftsmanship at every turn. Where the highest level of service is sets a new standard of excellence, This is the place where something amazing happens every moment of your stay.”

On the other hand, it should be mentioned that Beyoncé has not given concerts since 2018. In that year, she was the superstar of the coachella festival, in Indio, California, United States. A few months later, along with her husband Jay-Z, she had a performance at The Global Citizen Festival 2018: Mandela 100, at Soccer City Stadium, in the city of Johannesburg, South Africa. “An event to commemorate the legacy of a man (Nelson Mandela), whose extraordinary vision of peace and equality continues to resonate today in the hearts and minds of people of all generations,” the Global Citizen Festival said in a statement.

A few months ago Beyoncé released “Renaissance”, her seventh studio album. Beyhive (Queen B’s fandom name), is looking forward to a new tour.