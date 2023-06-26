The first, historic affirmation of the Azzurri in the European team championships confirms on the one hand the excellent condition of our athletics, on the other the fact that today’s athletes are trained by yesterday’s greats
Italy wins the European Team Championships for the first time now in its tenth edition, but before that there had been 29 of the European Cup. It is a historic success that confirms the excellent health of our athletics. At the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, the Azzurri surprised with 5 gold medals and second place in the specialty medal table behind only the United States.
