The Prime Minister of Quebec, Francois Legault, announced that the province is considering creating a tax for people who have not been vaccinated since they represent a significant economic burden for the health system. 10% of the residents of the city are not vaccinated and represent 50% of the income in resuscitation services by Covid-19. The proposal generates controversy.

Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault told a news conference on January 11 that his administration is considering imposing a tax on the unvaccinated. Legault stated that those who did not receive the vaccine represent 10% of the Quebec population, but that they are more than half of those who enter resuscitation services because of Covid-19, adding that these patients represent a “burden huge ”on the health system.

The provincial president considers that those who are vaccinated would not have to pay for those who are not. A patient in resuscitation for Covid-19 would cost up to US $ 40,000 to the Canadian city.

For this reason, your government is considering creating a mandatory health contribution for all those not vaccinated. The amount of this contribution is not yet known but it will be significant, according to the leader. Those who have not been vaccinated for medical reasons will not have to pay this tax.

1/2 Même si les adultes non vaccinés represent 10% of the population, they represent the moitié des hospitalizations-COVID aux soins intensifs.

It is a huge fardeau sur notre réseau de la santé. pic.twitter.com/bykpvPAmX1 – François Legault (@francoislegault) January 11, 2022



This controversial measure was poorly received by the unvaccinated. On Facebook, a group of Québécois who oppose vaccines denounced the “psychological warfare” involved in this decision and could go to court if the tax is adopted. How likely the contribution will survive the court challenges will depend on its details.

Alcohol and cannabis stores, banned to the unvaccinated

Last week, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that some non-essential businesses were to be banned to the unvaccinated, such as those selling alcohol or cannabis. As of January 18, only holders of the vaccination pass will be able to access these stores.

Since the end of December, Quebec has imposed new sanitary measures to cope with the wave of contamination by Omicron.

A curfew was put in place from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am and schools and universities are closed. Bars, restaurants and sports clubs were also closed until further notice.

Lack of medical staff puts pressure on the hospital system

The provincial prime minister explained that the biggest challenge now is finding medical personnel. Last month, Quebec had to allow some essential workers to continue working after testing positive for Covid-19 so that a shortage of staff does not put a stop to health services.

File: People sign up to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in Montreal, Quebec, on Thursday, December 23, 2021. © AP – Graham Hughes

In Montreal, some hospitals have had to postpone surgeries for people suffering from cancer or heart problems. In the province, this Tuesday more than 2,700 people were hospitalized for Covid-19, 188 more than the previous day.

Canada counted more cases of coronavirus in the last 40 days, than during 2020. The province of Ontario had to authorize 300 health professionals with foreign qualifications to work exceptionally in hospitals and thus cope with the pressure suffered by the health system .

With EFE and Reuters