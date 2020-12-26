No “White Christmas” in Montreal this year. The Quebec metropolis broke its absolute temperature record for December 25 with 13.6 degrees celsius, while the mercury exceeded 16 degrees in the south of the province.

“The previous record was 11.7 degrees in 1964, we reached 13.6 in Montreal this morning at 8 am”, explained meteorologist Dominic Martel. This is an all-time high for a December 25 since the numbers were compiled, either “about 150 years”, according to him.

Southern Quebec, on the border with the United States, experienced even higher temperatures, including 16.4 degrees in Frelighsburg. The weather data has only been compiled there for about fifteen years. “to speak of a record for this station is of little scientific value” according to him. This is the third “Green Christmas” – without snow – in a row in the Montreal region.

This record softness is explained by “a tropical influx, hot and humid air that has moved up the entire East Coast from Florida to reach us”, according to Dominic Martel. It’s a “extraordinary coastal system”, according to him. In the absence of snow, heavy rains were forecast all day Friday over the Montreal region.