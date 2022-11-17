In Écoche, Quebec, Canada, Stanley Saganach refills a generator in the renovated log house of his cousin, Roderick Habigac. Trees are as far as the eye can see, and Canada is looking to Indigenous communities to help manage its boreal forests, the largest forest ecosystem in the world and one of the largest carbon stores. The inhabitants of these areas are more familiar with its details and ways of coping with the fluctuations of its seasons, and therefore they are the most able to protect it and preserve its features. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times).
#Quebec #protection #Canadian #northern #forests
