MNRAS: supermassive black holes hidden by dust clouds discovered

Supermassive black holes in the active centers of galaxies, called quasars, may be hidden by dense clouds of gas and dust. This discovery, made by a team of astronomers led by scientists from Durham University, challenges the long-held idea that such black holes are hidden only by donut-shaped dust rings. Research results published in the journal MNRAS.

Using the ALMA radio interferometer in Chile, astronomers have discovered very dusty quasars with intense star formation rates. Many of these quasars are located in very compact galaxies known as “star galaxies”, no more than 3,000 light-years in diameter. These galaxies can form more than 1000 stars per year.

To form such a large number of stars, the galaxy needs huge amounts of gas and dust, which can accumulate and completely obscure the quasar. In some cases, the surrounding galaxy is so filled with gas and dust that even X-rays cannot penetrate the cloud.

Hidden quasars may represent an early stage of evolution when young galaxies are rich in cold gas and dust, promoting high rates of star formation and the growth of black holes.