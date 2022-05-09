*by Laura Hazard Owen

The business news site quartz started 10 years ago as an ambitious news site focused on “global business elite”. He saw his competition as the Financial Times, Wall Street Journal and economist. Its advertisements, glossy like those in a magazine, came from companies like Cathay Pacific, Rolex, Credit Suisse, Ralph Lauren and Boeing. In 2017, made a profit for the 1st time and planned to have 270 employees worldwide.

In recent years, with the drop in revenue and layoffs, it has become clearer that the quartz had not achieved its initial promise. (What was the last story of the quartz that you read?) Still, it came as a shock to many see it sold to G/O Media –the digital media conglomerate, owned by a privately held company that relies on cheap advertisements, and which may have received more attention in your corporate life for destroy the deadspin.

Reactions to the news on Thursday (28.Apr.2022) included: “A real sigh”, “I gasped audibly”, “I gasped audibly at this news”, “oh man”, “hoping for the best for my colleagues”, “ugh. what a mess”, “bleak”, “lololololololololol”, “uhhhhhhhh”, “whoa”, “this is going to be messy”, “wow, wow, wow”, “wouldn’t have foreseen this”, “what a bummer”.

“After taking Quartz private in 2020, we are looking to raise money and remain on our own”wrote Zach Sewardco-founder of the company, who will become editor-in-chief of G/O Media, in a memo to the team on the 5th. “Selling wasn’t the plan, but it became the best path for Quartz and all of you when we started talking to G/O earlier this year.”. He promised: “There are no layoffs related to the sale, nor planned once we are integrated”and said that officials “will be eligible for bonuses according to the proceeds from the sale totaling more than $1 million”. THE quartz currently has “about 100” employees, according to the company’s public relations department.

Katherine Bell, current editor-in-chief, is leaving the company “to try something new. We remain business partners and closed this deal with G/O together. She supports”wrote Seward.

the website, which got rid of your paywall two weeks agowill continue with their newsletters paid premiums, which will also be G/O Media’s first subscription products, said Seward (an early employee at Nieman Lab).

As Seward also noted in his memo: “This is the 3rd time Quartz is sold”. the website was released in 2012 like the business website Atlantic Mediaa mobile-first property that delivers news to a young and elite international audience.

In 2018, it was purchased by Uzabase in Japan per $86 million. In 2020, the quartz laid off 80 employees (out of a staff of around 180) and closed international offices. Later that year, Seward bought the company back from Uzabase.

In the pre-Uzabase era – say, 2012 to 2016 – the quartz it was quirky, inventive, and on the path to profitability. It was launched as a free website, supported not by traditional advertising, but through sponsorships from Boeing, Credit Suisse, Chevron and Cadillac. “We’re not the first to make sponsored content, but what’s interesting is the fact that we’re building it from the ground up”, said the president of Atlantic Media, Justin Smith, at the time.

“There are few digital journalism stories more compelling than the rise of Quartz”, wrote our Joshua Benton in 2015. “While it was born with the advantage of a highly desirable target audience – the global business elite – it still managed to do it very well: shareable content, visual distinctiveness, global reach, smart advertising strategy, mobile-first design… all while maintaining the high quality. It is one of the few operations that I recommend to many people who ask me: who is doing it right?”.

THE quartz made initial experiments with chat apps and launched your own data visualization tool, Atlas. The website exceeded the economist in web traffic in 2013. It increased its annual revenue from $18.6 million in 2015 to $30 million in 2016, according to a presentation to investors by Uzabase. But in 2017, revenue dropped to $27.6 million — a decrease Uzabase said was due to overreliance on advertising revenue.

Then the quartz put paywall and launched a $100/year subscription in 2019. But revenue continued to decline — to $12.3 million in 2020 and $11.1 million in 2021, sources told the New York Times. The sources also said that the site lost $6.9 million last year and, prior to the G/O deal, was not expected to break even until 2023. G/O Media CEO Jim Spanfeller said: said it will be profitable by the end of this year, said the teams.

Two weeks ago, The paywall it fell. “We made this decision independently, before we even started talking to G/O”said Seward, “but actually it fits very well with the G/O strategy”.

Seward told me that the “portfolio model, or conglomerate model, or stable brands model, whatever you want to call it” from G/O Media, is a good fit for the quartz – in addition to being, now, the model used by “basically all G/O competitors”from Vox Media to Bustle Digital Group.

The purchase will allow the newsroom “just focus on doing the best journalism possible and reaching as many people as possible.”, he said. “We won’t have to worry, on a day-to-day basis, about where our funding comes from, because we are supported by a much larger organization”.

In addition, he said, the programmatic advertising that G/O Media depends on — and that the quartz once avoided – will be a strong point. “G/O’s advertising business is complementary to ours”he said.

The reaction to the sale on Twitter was considerably less enthusiastic. The promise that there will be no layoffs was met with disbelief because G/O Media made that statement beforejust to fire people.

Still, Seward emphasized in his memo to staff that the G/O offer seemed like the company’s best option. When he and Bell considered other offers “from individual investors, funds and other media companies…often their visions for our future started with the reduction of jobs”. When he spoke to Spanfeller, “it was not difficult to get compromises with no dismissal and editorial independence”. And, he wrote: “AG/O was able to put enough money into this deal for the Quartz team to receive a cut, which would not have been possible in any other scenario”.

As for the criticism of the deal, well: “I would say everyone should read on and judge based on what we produce and will produce in the future”said Seward.

*Laura Hazard Owen is editor of the Nieman Journalism Lab.

The text was translated by Gabriel Máximo. Read the original text at English.

