Quarto Grado: previews and today’s guests, May 26, 2023

This evening, Friday 26 May 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 will be broadcast Fourth Degree, the in-depth and information program that will be run by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero. But what are the advances on today’s episode? And the guests? All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

The program curated by Siria Magri opens with the story of Grazia Prisco: the eighty-year-old who fled from Sarno and was found dead in the woods next to the Apecar of her companion, the eighty-year-old Domenico. In recent weeks, the man has changed his version of events several times. Meanwhile, the prosecutor’s office, which is investigating for murder, wants the truth about how the woman died.

At the center of the episode, also the story of Liliana Resinovich. There are nine days left before the final turning point: the prosecutor’s office, in fact, will have to decide whether or not to close the investigation into the woman’s death. But the 63-year-old’s family and her close friend Claudio Sterpin continue to swear: “she did not take her own life …”.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Quarto Grado on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast today – Friday 26 May 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.