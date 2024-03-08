Quarto Grado: previews and guests of today, 8 March 2024

This evening, Friday 8 March 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4 it will be broadcast Fourth Degree, the in-depth and information program hosted by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero. But what are the previews for today's episode? And the guests? Below is all the information in detail.

Previews and guests

The program edited by Syria Magri returns to deal with the death of Giulia Tramontano, the young woman in the seventh month of pregnancy, killed in May 2023 by her self-confessed ex-boyfriend, Alessandro Impagnatiello. During the trial, the other woman with whom the man had a relationship testified and who, with her statements, had him indicted.

Also at the center of the episode is the story of Giulia Cecchettin, the 22-year-old murdered by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta on November 11th. A feminicide that aroused particular indignation in public opinion, with Giulia becoming the standard-bearer of Generation X, leading marches and demonstrations in defense of women. Her father Gino Cecchettin, during the presentation of her book dedicated to her daughter, remembered her with: “she taught us to be free”. In the studio, the interventions of experts and guests have been confirmed: among these, Carmen Pugliese, Luciano Garofano, Massimo Picozzi, Carmelo Abbate, Grazia Longo and Marco Oliva.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Quarto Grado live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast today – Friday 8 March 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.