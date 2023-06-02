Quarto Grado: previews and today’s guests, June 2, 2023

This evening, Friday 2 June 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 will be broadcast Fourth Degree, the in-depth and information program that will be run by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero. But what are the advances on today’s episode? And the guests? All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

The program curated by Syria Magri opens with the terrible story of Julia Tramontano, the 7 months pregnant girl who disappeared last Saturday night from her home in Senago, in the Milanese area. Her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello, after days of searching, confessed to the murder and indicated to the carabinieri where he had hidden the body of the 29-year-old. Now the man is under investigation for aggravated voluntary homicide.

At the center of the episode, also the story of Anica Pamphile, the 31-year-old mother of four whose body was found last Sunday on the bed of the Piave, in Spresiano, stranded in a few centimeters of water. The first hypothesis was that of suicide but for those who investigate this track immediately appeared nebulous. We are trying to figure out who might have killed the woman and thrown them into the river.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Quarto Grado on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast today – Friday 2 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.