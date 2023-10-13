Quarto Grado: previews and guests of today, 13 October 2023

This evening, Friday 13 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4 it will be broadcast Fourth Degree, the in-depth and information program hosted by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero. But what are the previews for today’s episode? And the guests? Below is all the information in detail.

Previews and guests

The program edited by Syria Magri returns to the mystery of Pierina Paganelli, the 78-year-old found dead in Rimini, in the garage of the condominium, killed with 17 stab wounds.

The circle is narrowing and the investigators are trying to understand who could have felt a strong feeling of anger towards the woman, so much so as to commit this terrible crime.

Also at the center of the episode is the story of Alessia Pifferi, the 37-year-old accused of the multi-aggravated voluntary murder of her daughter Diana, who died of starvation at 18 months old after being abandoned at home, alone, for six days. The judge granted a super-expertise to verify the woman’s capacity to understand and to understand the dynamics of the tragedy.

Furthermore, the interventions of experts and guests remain confirmed at Quarto Grado: among these, Carmen Pugliese, Luciano Garofano, Massimo Picozzi, Carmelo Abbate, Grazia Longo and Marco Oliva. Finally, the close relationship between “Quarto Grado” and its viewers is renewed: a very active community – the quartograders -, which posts live via social media every Friday.

