Quarto Grado: previews and guests of today, 12 January 2024

This evening, Friday 12 January 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4 it will be broadcast Fourth Degree, the in-depth and information program hosted by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero. But what are the previews for today's episode? And the guests? Below is all the information in detail.

Previews and guests

The program edited by Syria Magri returns to the review of the trial for the Erba massacre, after the green light for the hearing for the discussion on the request for review of the sentence with which Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi were sentenced to life imprisonment. The hearing will be held on March 1st in Brescia. It will be “argumentative” and “the appeal proposed” by the Milan prosecutor's office and the defendants will be discussed. But is there really another truth to that tragic night of December 11, 2006? It is a crime that has affected everyone greatly, especially due to the brutal ways in which it was committed. The interventions of experts and guests have been confirmed: among these, Carmen Pugliese, Luciano Garofano, Massimo Picozzi, Carmelo Abbate, Grazia Longo and Marco Oliva.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Quarto Grado live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast today – Friday 12 January 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.