Quarto Grado: previews and guests today, 10 November 2023

This evening, Friday 10 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4 it will be broadcast Fourth Degree, the in-depth and information program hosted by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero. But what are the previews for today’s episode? And the guests? Below is all the information in detail.

Previews and guests

The program edited by Syria Magri returns to the mystery of Pierina Paganelli, the 78-year-old killed with 17 stab wounds, in Rimini, last October 3, and found dead in the garage of her condominium. Was a question of money or resentment perhaps the cause of the woman’s death? The police investigate family secrets.

Also at the center of the episode is the story of Monia Bortolotti, the 27-year-old girl accused of killing her two children: a 4-month-old girl who died in 2021 and a 2-month-old boy in 2022. She allegedly suffocated them because she couldn’t stand their crying. She, meanwhile, has always professed her innocence and declared: ‘those children were my jewels’. Furthermore, the interventions of experts and guests remain confirmed at Quarto Grado: among these, Carmen Pugliese, Luciano Garofano, Massimo Picozzi, Carmelo Abbate, Grazia Longo and Marco Oliva.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Quarto Grado live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast today – Friday 10 November 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.