Quarto Grado: previews and guests for today, March 31, 2023

This evening, Friday 31 March 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 will be broadcast Fourth Degree, the in-depth and information program that will be run by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero. But what are the advances on today’s episode? And the guests? All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

The program curated by Siria Magri opens with the story of Grazia Prisco, the eighty-year-old Campanian who fled from Sarno (SA), on an Apecar with a peer and found a corpse in a wood. What doesn’t add up in this still to be deciphered yellow is precisely the place where the woman’s body was found. At the center of the episode, also the story of Liliana Resinovich. The prosecutor’s office has asked for the suicide to be dismissed but the methods are not at all convincing for those who knew her. And in the meantime Claudio Sterpin, her best friend, doesn’t give up and insists: “She has been eliminated”.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Quarto Grado on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast today – Friday 31 March 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.