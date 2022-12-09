Quarto Grado: previews and guests for today, 9 December 2022

This evening, Friday 9 December 2022, at 21.20 on Rete 4 will be broadcast Fourth Degree, the in-depth and information program that will be run by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero. But what are the advances on today’s episode? And the guests? All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

The program curated by Siria Magri opens with the case of Alice Neri, a 32-year-old from Rami di Ravarino, in the province of Modena, found charred last November 18 in the trunk of her car. There are still many obscure points that don’t add up: where did you go after an aperitif with a colleague? Did you have a date with someone who cheated on you? And, again, who sent her last message to?

At the center of the episode is also the story of Liliana Resinovich, the woman found lifeless in a wood near her home, in Trieste, on 5 January 2022. After listening to her husband Sebastiano Visintin, Lily’s special friend was also questioned in the prosecutor’s office , Claudio Sterpin, who does not believe in the woman’s suicide and declares: “She was murdered”.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Quarto Grado on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast today – Friday 9 December 2022 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.