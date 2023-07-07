Quarto Grado: previews and guests for today, 7 July 2023

This evening, Friday 7 July 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 will be broadcast Fourth Degree, the in-depth and information program that will be run by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero. But what are the advances on today’s episode? And the guests? All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

The show opens with the case of Giulia Tramontano, killed by her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello. The investigators are investigating to understand if there was premeditation of the crime, and in particular they are looking for the traces of other people at the scene of the murder, to understand if Impagnatiello was helped by someone.

There will also be a focus on the new findings relating to the story of Kata, the 5-year-old girl who disappeared in Florence on 10 June 2023. The investigators are proceeding with the sampling of DNA from the tenants of the former Astor hotel, to understand whether the occupants there may be an accomplice who has made an agreement with the kidnappers.

