Quarto Grado: previews and guests for today, 28 April 2023

This evening, Friday 28 April 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 will be broadcast Fourth Degree, the in-depth and information program that will be run by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero. But what are the advances on today’s episode? And the guests? All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

The program curated by Siria Magri opens with the story of the Erba massacre, a heinous case of multiple homicide that took place on 11 December 2006. For the killing of Raffaella Castagna, her son Youssef Marzouk, her mother Paola Galli and her neighbor Valeria Cherubini, Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi were sentenced to life imprisonment. The Milan prosecutor’s office aims to review the trial and, from prison, the couple say they are innocent. The weekly will reconstruct the confessions of Rosa and Olindo and their retractions, and will analyze the alternative route suggested by the defence. All the doubts, clues and testimonies of this controversial case that still has many elements that don’t add up.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Quarto Grado on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast today – Friday 28 April 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.