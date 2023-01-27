Quarto Grado: previews and guests for today, 27 January 2023

This evening, Friday 27 January 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 will be broadcast Fourth Degree, the in-depth and information program that will be run by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero. But what are the advances on today’s episode? And the guests? All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

The program curated by Syria Magri opens with the capture of the Cosa Nostra boss Matteo Messina Denaro. A network of accomplices has favored his fugitive for 30 years but now, after the police maxi-blitz led to the arrest of 35 people, his loyalists, the investigation continues: the investigators are wanting to discover all the secrets they hide in the lair of the most wanted man.

At the center of the episode, also the story of Alice Neri, the 32-year-old from Rami di Ravarino, in the province of Modena, found charred in the trunk of her car on 18 November last. Meanwhile, after last week’s report of ‘Quarto Grado’, one of the owners of the cars that followed the woman on the night of the murder, presented himself before the carabinieri. While Mohamed Gaaloul, the Tunisian accused of the crime, declares that it was a mistake in person.

Where to see Quarto Grado on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast today – Friday 27 January 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4.