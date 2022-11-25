Quarto Grado: previews and guests for today, 25 November 2022

This evening, Friday 25 November 2022, at 21.20 on Rete 4 will be broadcast Fourth Degree, the in-depth and information program that will be run by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero. But what are the advances on today’s episode? And the guests? All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

The program curated by Syria Magri opens with the case of Saman Abbas, a girl of Pakistani origin who disappeared on 30 April 2021. After the arrest of her father Shabbar in Pakistan and after the discovery of the girl’s body in a farmhouse behind her home, now it’s hunting for Saman’s mother, Nazia Shaheen. The woman, investigated for the death of her daughter, had returned to Pakistan with her husband immediately after the disappearance of the 18-year-old.

At the center of the episode, the story also returns to the story of Liliana Resinovich, the woman found lifeless in a wood near her home, in Trieste, on 5 January. The two men in her life keep accusing each other. Claudio Sterpin, her special friend, is convinced that the woman died on the day of her disappearance and casts shadows on her husband, Sebastiano Visintin, who promptly replies: ‘Her’s is a castle of lies!’.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Quarto Grado on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast today – Friday 25 November 2022 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.