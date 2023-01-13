Quarto Grado: previews and guests for today, 13 January 2023

This evening, Friday 13 January 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 will be broadcast Fourth Degree, the in-depth and information program that will be run by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero. But what are the advances on today’s episode? And the guests? All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

The program curated by Siria Magri opens with the thriller by Alice Neri, the 32-year-old from Rami di Ravarino, in the province of Modena, found charred in the trunk of her car on 18 November last. What the investigators are trying to understand is whether Mohamed, the Tunisian boy accused of the woman’s murder, had accomplices or not.

At the center of the episode, also the story of Liliana Resinovich, the woman who disappeared in Trieste in December 2021 and was found lifeless in a wood near her house, on January 5, 2022. The challenge between the two men in her life does not subside: her husband Sebastiano Visintin, and Lily’s special friend, Claudio Sterpin. Meanwhile, the woman’s family insists that Lily did not commit suicide.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Quarto Grado on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast today – Friday 13 January 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.