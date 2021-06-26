Piera Maggio last week he had explained that he had The Fourth Grade TV broadcast was banned, as offended and disappointed by the behavior of the columnist Carmelo Abbate and by the conductor himself Gianluigi Nuzzi. And he did it with a post on his Facebook profile.

Everyone expected the case of Denise Pipitone was no longer treatedInstead, the last episode opened with the missing child in Mazara del Vallo. The conductor and journalist Gianluigi Nuzzi stressed the fact that Quarto Grado does its job, abiding by the acts procedural, as does Carmelo Abbate before sharing his thoughts on live TV.

Fourth Degree would also be, as the conductor pointed out, willing to apologize to Piera Maggio, but he has no intention of stop dealing with the case.

The pact, the one that binds us journalists to you. Give you the news. The pact that we have always respected. And I say this because if Mom Piera Maggio wants an apology from us, I have no problem apologizing. Also because mother Piera is a victim of this story. But for us, the pact with you viewers means giving documents and news and making a story out of it. And that is why we will continue to do our job. Nobody can decide what journalists should do and what to put on the lineup.

Fourth Degree and Carmelo Abbate

Gianluigi Nuzzi then wanted to consult Carmelo Abbate. In recent days, many have gone against the columnist, who, according to common opinion, defends Anna Corona and Jessica Pulizzi, without no respect for Piera Maggio.

We are not judging private facts, we are analyzing and investigating episodes highlighted by the proceedings, which are available to everyone. We have left many out. Our commentators, Carmelo, have spent days reading the pages of a story that has lasted for 17 years. Information and news cannot be distrusted. I have no problem apologizing to Piera Maggio, one of the victims. However, mother Piera let me say this. Nobody has the audacity to say that there is a war going on between us and Signora Piera. We are furious with those who have tampered with these investigations and we as journalists must start from these errors.

Carmelo also wanted have your say, after much talk about his opinions on the web during Mediaset broadcasts: