A.As a child in the nineties, Christian Baron sometimes scratched the mold off the walls at home in Kaiserslautern in order to have anything to eat: some people in this country live in a kind of poverty that, according to the general opinion, shouldn’t really exist . The aspect of “class”, the social class from which one comes, and “classism”, the exclusion and disadvantage based on origin, are increasingly being discussed in society.

Rainer Schmidt Responsible editor Frankfurter Allgemeine Quarterly.

The writer and journalist Christian Baron is an involuntary expert on the subject: he wrote the bestseller “A man in his class” about his youth with an alcoholic and violent father whose income was insufficient for the family. He recently published the anthology “Klasse und Kampf” as co-editor, in which fourteen writers like Clemens Meyer or Lucy Fricke describe their previous lives on the lower social scale in very personal stories.

Why do those who live in poverty always feel such great shame at the same time? Why do those who escape the conditions feel like impostors throughout their lives who could be exposed at any moment? And what do people with existential material problems think of the left, who seem to be more concerned with identity politics than with social issues?

We talk about this in detail with Christian Baron in this episode of “Quarterly Talk”, the new video conversation series of our quarterly future magazine “Frankfurter Allgemeine Quarterly”.