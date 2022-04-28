Quarterly 2022 and investments, what to expect from tech companies

Inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical tensions and the challenges to global growth linked to the latest lockdowns in China are weighing on market sentiment. With the presentation of the first quarter results and considering that i growth stocks typically underperform in times of rate hikes, investors are looking for signs that tech firms have maintained sufficient pricing power to cope with rising global inflation.

We expect a season marked by volatilitycharacterized by specific criticalities of each segment. Investors are wondering if tech companies have maintained adequate pricing power to deal with theincrease in global inflation. In a context of inflation-related concern, positive results receive a lukewarm market reaction, while modest results are punished. Growth tech companies face many expectations in terms of profits, incorporated into their share prices; even if the results are positive, the fear is therefore that the market reaction is not positive, in the face of signs of a slowdown in growth.

However, the criticalities are not the same for every tech segment. In the case of consumer internet companythe fundamental debate is about solidity of the macroeconomic context and on the sustainability of growth for some players who were favorites over the course of the pandemic. Investors are focusing on post-Covid consumer trends, as they want to determine the appropriate growth profile for the post-pandemic phase, as with all companies that have experienced exceptional growth over the past two years.

On the front semiconductorsthe situation is delicate due to the current supply restrictions and fears of an upcoming cyclical correction which could harm the demand. This is leading to a situation where semiconductor manufacturers’ fundamental results are being ignored – investors are predicting an impending correction and are looking for signals to try and predict it. The software sector appears solid in the current difficult environment.

What should be the primary focus for a global investor in the tech sector?

The investors reduced their exposure to growth sectors such as tech, as high inflation has led to higher interest rates, which have a negative effect on valuations, while growth companies are usually trading at a higher price. This the compression of multiples linked to rates is largely overcome. We remain cautious about unprofitable companies in the technology sector, as in a higher rate environment, investors are unwilling to finance growth at the expense of profitability.

The transition of the sector to a cloud-based business model offers resilience and pricing power, ideal attributes in an environment of rising inflation and slowed growth. The multiples of the software segment are below the five-year average (based on the P / E and EV / Sales ratios). The trend of digital transformation is still in its infancyOnly 10% of business IT investments go to the cloud, but that figure is expected to triple by 2025.

As for the post-Covid consumption trend, we could be faced with multi-year pull-forward effects, which will need to be normalized. “Companies that saw an increase in their business during the pandemic could take more than a year to return to normal and pre-pandemic growth rates. The effects of the reopening may have been delayed due to the Omicron variant, whose real impact it should become evident this year. A probable increase in the cancellation rate of OTT subscriptions is expected, while the macroeconomic framework should represent the opposite element.

* a comment by David Older, Carmignac’s Head of Equitiesand of Nicholas Hancock, TMT analyst

