This time, it cannot be said that the Professional Soccer League Cup in Argentina was without emotion. Until the last date disputed this Sunday, there were 13 teams that came with chances to stay with the four places. And so the crosses remained. Everything started at 2:30 p.m. with the definition of Zone A. They played River-Aldosivi, Racing-San Lorenzo and Platense-Rosario Central.

The leader’s party, Colón, was left for the last turn because he was classified. In addition, he had the classic interzonal against Union that, if he won, could the last ticket in Zone B. The other classified was Students, with 22 units, so San Lorenzo, River, Central and Racing (in that order) played two places.

River had to win and he lived up to it. Although Aldosivi had a good match, the Millionaire liquidated him against (yes, against). It was 4-1 for the Millo.

At the same time, in Avellaneda, Racing and San Lorenzo were playing. Expecting a victory for River, those of Pizzi knew that they needed at least two goals difference to leave the Cyclone out and hope that Central would not beat Platense. And the Academy also did its thing, beat the Cyclone in the best match of the cycle led by the former Barcelona and took Dabove out of the discussion. And also the DT who ended up resigning.

Not far away, Rosario Central came to Saavedra with the impulse of the classic. IF he won by the minimum he could beat Racing, but the bustle of matches took its toll. Also the need to win: Squid thrashed 4-1 and the zone was defined.

Classified from Zone A:

Colon: 26

Students, 22

River, 21

Racing, 21.

On the other side, in Zone B, Vélez arrived with the first place secured and will play with Racing, the fourth in the other zone. After the defeat with Patronato, Boca remained in second place with 22 points, it only remained to know if there would be a Superclásico or not.

And there were also three key matches to define the last classified of the group: Hurricane Independiente, Colón Unión and Lanús Talleres.

El Rojo de Falcioni (led by Monzón) had to win and hope that Unión did not defeat Colón in the Elephant Cemetery. El Rojo won 3-1 and reached 20 points.

But Independiente’s fourth place was transformed into third when Lanús beat Talleres 1-0 in La Fortaleza. El Grana was left out due to Red’s victory over Hurricane.

The other that had a brave save was Union that faced the sensation team of the tournament, Colón, and on top of the visitor. That, despite the fact that if he won he did not depend on anyone. Tate went downstairs to the locker room because of Delgado’s goal at 42 and although he managed to tie it quickly, he did not achieve victory. It was 1-1 and was left out.

Classified Zone B:

Velez, 31.

Mouth, 22.

Independent, 20

Workshops, 20

The crosses of the Professional League Cup Photo: Promiedos.

So, next weekend there will finally be a new Superclásico between Boca and River. But Colón will also play against Talleres, Estudiantes and Independiente and Vélez and Racing.

The winner of River-Boca will face that of Vélez-Rácing. And in the upper bracket, the semifinals will emerge from the winners between Colón-Talleres and Estudiantes-Independiente.