The draw for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, held this Friday, has brought a Real Madrid – Atlético de Madrid match at the Santiago Bernabéu and a Barcelona – Real Sociedad match at the Camp Nou. The two greats of Spanish football have been lucky enough to play the game at home. Osasuna will receive a Sevilla in low hours in the League, and Valencia will relive last year’s semifinals against Athletic, but in a single game and at Mestalla.

The qualifiers, which will also be played in a single match, will be played on the 24th, 25th and 26th of January. This season’s quarterfinals are very attractive, with the top six teams in the historic La Liga standings, eighth (Real Sociedad) and fourteenth (Osasuna). In addition, although the current champion (Betis) has been eliminated, seven of the quarterfinalists have lifted the Copa del Rey on some occasion.

These are the matchup times:

Real Madrid – Atlético de Madrid (Wednesday, January 25, 9:00 p.m.)

Osasuna – Seville (Wednesday, January 25, 10:00 p.m.)

Valencia – Athletic (Thursday, January 26, 8:00 p.m.)

Barcelona – Real Sociedad (Thursday, January 26, 9:00 p.m.)

