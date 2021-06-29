The 2021 Copa América in Brazil ended its first phase of the tournament. Gone is the distribution of Groups A and B, where the teams were facing each other in five days, with groups of five teams and certain days of rest so that the competition progressed day after day. Argentina and Brazil led the top of each group, Bolivia and Venezuela were eliminated, finishing last.

With the final results that have led to the places in Groups A and B, the matches that will be in the quarterfinals of the Copa América have already been defined. Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Ecuador will be the teams that fight to obtain the pass to the semifinals of the competition. The matches will be played on Friday July 2 and Saturday July 3.

This is how the quarterfinals are:

July 2: Peru – Paraguay; 18:00; Goiania

July 2: Brazil – Chile; 21:00; Rio de Janeiro

July 3: Uruguay – Colombia; 19:00; Brasilia

July 3: Argentina – Ecuador; 22:00; Goiania