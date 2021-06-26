The round of 16 have begun and with them we already have the first classified for the quarterfinals of the Eurocup. We review what the crosses will be and what day each game will be played. The winners of each round of 16 will get a ticket for this new round in which again we will have extra time and penalties in case of equality.

When are the quarterfinals of the Eurocup played?

The quarterfinals They will not start until Friday, July 2. Once the last round of 16 is played, on Tuesday 29, there will be a two-day break for the teams to regain strength before the final sprint. The quarterfinal clashes They will be played in just two days: Friday 2 and Saturday 3 July, at 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m..

Friday july 2

18:00 France / Switzerland vs Croatia / Spain

21:00 Belgium / Portugal vs Italy / Austria

Saturday july 3

18:00 Netherlands / Czech Republic vs Denmark

21:00 Sweden / Ukraine vs England / Germany

