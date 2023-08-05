Quarter party | From Bilema, the most relaxed area in Stad, beloved home – Block Party visitors describe their feelings towards Kallio

Kallio Block Party was organized on Saturday in Sörnäinen Kurvi. The plans included dancing, art and live music.

Rock Block Party spread to Sörnäinen Kurvi and nearby streets on Saturday. Organized for the first time in 2011, the block party, open to everyone, took over the streets from cars and brought live music, art and various sales and food stalls.

The event is a shout of joy and a dance of praise not only for urban culture but also for Kallio. That’s why we asked all the festival-goers we interviewed the same question:

What does Kallio mean to you?

On the first one the interviewee clearly has better things to do than answer the questions of a stranger.

A little girl dressed in pink earmuffs draws with chalks on the street and answers all questions energetically: “I won’t tell!”.

So don’t disturb the artist in his work, but let’s ask his father from Martti Jakobsson. What does Kallio mean to you?

Jakobsson starts by saying that he is brought by train. However, he has lived in Kallio with his family for at least twenty years. Over the years, Kallio has become a home, and a dear one.

Kinaporikantu had a diverse program for children, including drawing with street chalks.

After drawing and eating popcorn, the family plans to head to listen to music and look for some good food.

“Dancing and art”, Jakobsson sums up the family’s block party plans.

Rock The Block Party event has nine different stages where DJ and live music are performed. Steady jumping makes people jump to the beat of the music.

People enjoy the sunny weather and music on Helsinginkatu.

Tomi Björklund continues his journey from Kallio Block Party to Weekend Festivals.

Tuusulain Tomi Björklund has settled down to play the flute at Harjutor. He says he slept two hours last night.

Björklund was at the Weekend Festivals organized in Espoo the night before, where he plans to go today as well. Even in spite of the fact that the “jump music” performed there is actually not even to his taste.

Kallio Block Party was therefore selected as the “starting place”. Björklund says that he has been to the event once before.

“The rock means to me a party place and a place to have fun,” he says, holding a tentacle that matches his sunglasses and takes a big swig.

Lauttasaari residents Kindergarten friends Magnus Vieler-Porter5, and Tomas Porkka4, make giant soap bubbles on Kinaporinkatu.

It’s not very easy, but a huge bubble, playing in the sun’s rays, is released into the air by Porka’s art. Vieler-Porter gently pats Porka’s head.

When Magnus Vieler-Porter heard in the morning that today was going to be a city festival, he wanted to choose his outfit himself. The grandfather’s red beret and matching pants and a blue shirt were chosen for the top.

“He likes to style himself. I just think that the clothes are smart,” says his mother Karolina Vieler-Porter.

In Karoliina Vieler-Porter’s opinion, Kallio is a special summer district with many wonderful memories. He also highlights the restaurant offer in the area, which surpasses other areas of the city in its versatility.

Magnus Vieler-Porter (left) and Tomas Porkka patiently waited their turn at the giant soap bubble point.

Tomas Porkka made giant soap bubbles with the encouragement of his friend Magnus Vieler-Porter.

On the bank street heads are turned by the duo who have arrived to marvel at the hum of the block party from Tikkurila, Vantaa. Jaakko Mäenpään Lala, a 3-year-old Jack Russell terrier, is also traveling on the bike, and she is not bothered by crowds. Only a man skateboarding by at speed makes Lala raise her ears.

The Kallio Block Party conveniently happened along the Mäenpää bike tour. Kallio means to him above all the Harjutori sauna, where he likes to bathe regularly.

“Kallio is the most relaxed area in Stad. More people will visit here than in the center.”

Lala, a Jack Russell terrier, also enjoys long bike rides in her seat.

Welsh Bee Steer came to celebrate in Kallio with his friends. Steer came to Finland as an exchange student six years ago. He says that he never really decided to stay in Finland – he just didn’t have to leave.

Steer used to live in Lauttasaari, which in his opinion had a very different “vibe” or atmosphere than Kallio. Today, he is having a great time in Kallio, because he feels very safe there.

“It is very subjective how everyone perceives security. Many people have such prejudices about Kallio that there are only dangerous drunks on the street here,” Steer’s Brazilian friend Camila Oliveira says.

However, for Steer and Oliveira, the feeling of security comes from constantly having people around. That’s what Kallio has: life.

Katariina Koponen, Lena Feuchtmann, Bee Steer and Camila Oliveira enjoy Kallio’s life.

Sunny weather favored the Kallio Block Party visitors on Saturday.

Correction 5.8. 9:20 p.m.: Corrected Lena Feuchtmann’s name, which was previously erroneously written as Fevohrmann in the captions of the story.