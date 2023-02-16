Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Basketball Association has set next March 8 as the date for the start of the second phase, the “quarter-finals” of the men’s basketball league, in which Sharjah will meet Al-Wahda at the Sharjah Hall, and Al-Wasl with Al-Bataeh in Zabeel, provided that the two return matches will be next March 12, and a third decisive match, if any, 15 From the same month, the competitions for this stage will be held under the (Best of 3) system.

From these two matches, only two teams join Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr after qualifying for the Golden Square with the lead of the Knights and the Brigadier’s runner-up. The date for the third stage (semi-finals) and the final stage will be determined later, due to the many overlaps in the external participations, as Al-Ahly youth participate in the Asian qualifiers With its new system, which is implemented for the first time, with a home and away system.