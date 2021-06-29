We have all qualifiers for the quarterfinals of the Eurocup. We review what the crosses will be and what day each game will be played. The winners of each quarterfinal match will get a ticket to this semi-final.
Teams qualified for quarterfinals
- Denmark
- Italy
- Czech Republic
- Belgium
- Spain
- Swiss
- England
- Ukraine
When are the quarterfinals of the Eurocup played?
The quarterfinals They will start on Friday, July 2. After the round of 16, there will be a two-day break for the teams to regain strength before the final sprint. The quarterfinal clashes They will be played in just two days: Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3, at 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m..
Friday july 2
18:00 Switzerland vs Spain
21:00 Belgium vs Italy
Saturday july 3
18:00 Czech Republic vs Denmark
21:00 Ukraine vs England
