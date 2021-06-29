We have all qualifiers for the quarterfinals of the Eurocup. We review what the crosses will be and what day each game will be played. The winners of each quarterfinal match will get a ticket to this semi-final.

Teams qualified for quarterfinals

Denmark

Italy

Czech Republic

Belgium

Spain

Swiss

England

Ukraine

When are the quarterfinals of the Eurocup played?

The quarterfinals They will start on Friday, July 2. After the round of 16, there will be a two-day break for the teams to regain strength before the final sprint. The quarterfinal clashes They will be played in just two days: Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3, at 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m..

Friday july 2

18:00 Switzerland vs Spain

21:00 Belgium vs Italy

Saturday july 3

18:00 Czech Republic vs Denmark

21:00 Ukraine vs England

Table of the Eurocup 2021 and next crosses