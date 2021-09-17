It was a complicated Friday that Fabio Quartararo lived in Misano. The championship leader found himself struggling with his Yamaha in the rain that hit the Romagna circuit and closed the second free practice session with a modest eighteenth time, 2 seconds behind the reference signed by Johann Zarco.

What was surprising, however, was the fact that “El Diablo” closed the session even behind his new teammate Franco Morbidelli, returning to the saddle after a forced absence that lasted as a judge.

At the end of the day Fabio underlined that today’s eighteenth time does not reflect reality, but he stated that in the best of hypotheses he could have closed with the twelfth time.

When asked if today’s problems were related to track conditions he firmly denied: “I had this kind of feeling, but looking at the data the temperatures were correct. We have to analyze everything. We found a set-up that gave me a slightly better feeling ”.

Read also:

“I am two seconds behind the top, but I think this is not our real position. Currently I think I can be in the top 12 ”.

“In 2019 I finished all the free practice sessions in the wet in the top 10 and I don’t understand why I can’t find that feeling anymore. We must try to understand what we can do to improve this aspect ”.

Quartararo then spoke about the set-up changes made to try to increase his feeling with the M1, especially in the fast corners.

“In the afternoon we tried a totally different approach and the situation improved slightly. It’s a pity that I lost my last lap because I was improving my partials ”.

“We have a bit of margin, even if I still don’t feel comfortable on the bike. We took a small step forward, but he has zero feeling in the fast corners and it’s tough ”.