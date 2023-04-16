Perfect start, then what a pain

Fabio Quartararo has very little to reproach himself for today in Texas. The world champion in 2021 achieved the seventh time performance in Qualifying e from the start it was perfect pulling himself up to fourth position. From there, however, the usual suffering began for El Diablo based on the impossibility of overtaking his opponents, the temperature of the front tire skyrocketing, long braking until the inevitable crash in Turn-1 due to an excess of generosity.

The Yamaha rider got back on the saddle and finished the race outside the points, but with a decent pace despite a slightly bent semi-handlebar. The difficulties therefore continue in this beginning of 2023 for the French driver, struggling with a Yamaha that no longer feels its own with which it is impossible to go beyond the third row in Qualifying and dream of daring to overtake in the race.

“I’m fast, but I’m stuck”

“What’s most frustrating is that I have the speed, but in the race when I’m behind the opponents I can’t do anything – the words of Quartararo to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – not only in straight line, but also in acceleration they run away from me. After the crash I kept a pace that was good, even with the handlebars a bit crooked. When I’m alone I can go fast, but when I’m in a group it’s impossible. We can’t think about 2024, we have to find a solution because we have just started 2023. We have to find a solution and do it quickly”.

Tomorrow’s program

The MotoGP will be able to test the track conditions in the 10-minute mini warm-up at 4.45 pm Italian time. Then at 18:00 the usual sequence of races with the Moto3 will begin. At 19:20 it will be the turn of Moto2 e at 21:00 instead the Grand Prix of the Americas of the MotoGP class will start with the starting grid obviously identical to that of the Sprint. It should also not be forgotten that in addition to the MotoGP, the World Endurance WEC is also busy on the track with the six hours of Portimao, the two Ferrari 499Ps starting from the second row. Departure at 13:00 and arrival at 19:00, in the evening the engines of the Indycar will also roar in Long Beach in California.