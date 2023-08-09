Last season, the Frenchman was able to make up for the shortcomings of his M1 during the first half of the championship. Apart from his indisputable talent, “El Diablo” resisted thanks to the uncertainty that hit Ducati, until Pecco Bagnaia and the Borgo Panigale engineers found the key that transformed the Desmosedici GP22 into an almost perfect bike . This led the Turin-born driver to recover 91 points on Quartararo, the greatest comeback in the history of the World Championship, to become world champion in Valencia, the last stage of the calendar.

Yamaha focused on the bike’s lack of top speed, its main weakness against the Ducati, and early winter testing had been optimistic in this regard. However, this positivity gradually turned into a reality check once the World Championship began.

In addition to gaining less speed than desired, the 2023 M1 has lost the agility that had always characterized Iwata’s bike. The best picture to understand the situation is the general classification, where Quartararo is eleventh and his teammate Franco Morbidelli twelfth. Put together they have only conquered one podium, the one obtained by the young man from Nice in Austin. And given how things have gone in Britain, after returning from holidays, there is no reason to think that the dynamic will change drastically.

Morbidelli already knows that next year he will be replaced by Alex Rins, who will share the garage with Quartararo. However, it remains to be seen what decision the Frenchman will take in the coming months, as the market starts to move towards 2025. After the latest renewal, which expires in December 2024, the number 20 has run out of patience and admits he was burned by the lack of credibility that Yamaha gives him when it comes to keeping promises.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The 2021 World Champion will be waiting to get on the bike that will be sent to Misano in a month for testing after the Grand Prix and which will form the basis of next season’s prototype. If what he sees doesn’t convince him, he will start looking for an alternative in view of 2025.

“At the Misano test I want to have a test. They have a month to spare. Yamaha has been promising me things for three years in a ten-page ‘pdf’ document, and then nine and a half pages are not fulfilled,” Quartararo told Motorsport.com at Silverstone last weekend.

“This year I didn’t want to see that ‘pdf’. I don’t want to see things on paper. What I want to see is the bike at Misano, because it will be 95% of the bike that will race in 2024. There we’ll see if Yamaha really wants me to the future”, added the rider, who does not hide his desire to remain tied to the company that gave him the opportunity to reach the premier class.

“Yamaha is the priority because it’s the brand that brought me to MotoGP,” he said. I trust Yamaha and I gave them a chance, but there won’t be a second one.”

A few months ago, Quartararo separated from his agent, Eric Mahé, and registered FQ20, the company in charge of managing his contracts and exploiting his image. This company will negotiate with Yamaha or with whoever presents them with the best project for the next two seasons.

“Now I feel much freer. I have people at home who take care of the legal and financial aspects. I know what I want, I don’t want to get confused. It will be very important to see what Yamaha will do for next year”, warns the rider.