Quartararo, 2024 key year

After winning the world championship in 2021 and leading the 2022 championship for a long time – before giving way to the unstoppable duo formed by Pecco Bagnaia and Ducati -, Fabio Quartararo he had to deal with a clear technical decline from Yamaha.

The M1 is no longer the bike it once was and the penultimate position in the constructors' championship – only Honda did worse – doesn't lie. Quartararo only ended the last championship at tenth place, managing to collect three third places as the best result. The Frenchman is entering the last year of his contract and expects a boost from Iwata, perhaps taking advantage of the concessions that see it relegated to the lower bracket and therefore with more room for improvement.

Quartararo: stay or leave

During a long interview granted to Simon Patterson of SpeedweekFabio Quartararo did not hold back when talking about his future: “It will be very important to see what Marquez does on the Ducati next season, as will Frankie (Morbidelli, ed.). My future will obviously be decided this year, I'm not sure when. However, Yamaha is doing something that I have never seen before, they are working very hard and are trying to improve the bike.”

The 24-year-old from Nice continued: “I don't know if they'll be able to do it I want to see the results. But I want to see improvements and this will be a key aspect for my future. Their mentality is getting closer to the European one, it has become more open and for Yamaha it is a big change. If I see the bike improve and get closer to victory, I would like to be part of the project. But they have to show me a lot, not just get my signature. Personally, I am convinced that we can return to the top. I hope they bring something big already for Malaysia“, concluded Quartararo.