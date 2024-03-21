Patience is (almost) over

Few words, but sharp and calibrated, which make one think that Fabio Quartararo's time at Yamaha is now truly coming to an end. Present in Portimao for the second round of the 2024 season, the Frenchman spoke to the official MotoGP channel, agreeing to discuss the delicate topic of his future.

The 2021 champion's contract will expire at the end of the year and it is no mystery that the performances shown on the track by the Iwata company are not convincing him at all. In recent days Maio Meregalli preached calmbut Diablo's patience and his faith in the possible progress of the M1 seem to be almost completely exhausted.

Announcement coming in the next few weeks

“A decision about the future? It will arrive soon – declared the champion from Nice – I don't know the exact date, but I won't waste months making a decision. It will be a fairly quick thing and then we'll see“. Words that could sound like a condemnation for Yamaha, called to overturn the performance of the M1 in a short time, and which instead could attract the other manufacturers suiting Quartararo. One of the most concrete opportunities – considering that the seats in Ducati are already full at the moment – could be represented by theAprilia.