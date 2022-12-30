One datum more than any other faithfully frames the importance of Fabio Quartararo: all the 248 points obtained by Yamaha among the manufacturers were taken home by the French rider in 2022. The world championship reserved for manufacturers, as is well known, records only the points earned on the track each weekend by the best rider with the frame of the company, be it an official team or customers. And therefore it is more clear than ever that neither Franco Morbidelli, nor Andrea Dovizioso, nor Cal Crutchlow and nor Darryn Binder have even remotely managed to keep up with the 2021 champion, so much so that all together they managed to add up the pittance of 80 points. Reflecting on the Yamaha crisis of recent times, Quartararo released an interesting reflection-observation: “Since Maverick Vinales is no longer in the team, the bike is no longer competitive“. The analysis made to the French of Moto Revue Magazine by the transalpine is quite direct and honest: “Due to Covid, engine development was halted for 18 months. I was hoping to have something new for the start of the year, I thought the Japanese had enough time to prepare and improve the bike’s performance”.

Quartararo, who has signed a renewal with Yamaha until the end of 2024, wants to encourage Iwata to give his all: “Ducati had an incredible season finale, while we didn’t make a single step forward. The only new thing tested during the season was the swingarm. The team was also very happy with the second place obtained at Mugello and there I had the feeling that no one was aware of the mess we were in. While the others made progress, we stood still. At the end of the year, I felt I had greater potential that would have allowed me to fight for wins, but the bike didn’t allow me that.” he admitted with disappointment.