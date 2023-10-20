Quartararo’s great disappointment

Disastrous trials for Fabio Quartararo in Australia, with the French driver who not only failed to reach the Top-10 valid for direct passage to Q2, but even finished in 17th position. A performance that therefore deeply disappointed the 2021 world champion, who was in great difficulty on the Phillip Island circuit during the first two sessions on Friday. He admitted it himself ‘Diablo’ to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP at the end of the day.

Endless problems

#21 underlined all his frustration and disappointment, commenting on the problems encountered as follows: “We don’t run on this circuit and we don’t have the power – he described – the angle we use is very minor and we don’t know why we can’t use banking so it’s a difficult situation and I didn’t expect it to go so badly. Let’s see if we can improve tomorrow. The bike gets to a point where it’s very stiff and we can’t turn any more, and even if we push we don’t get there. It is a very delicate situation and we hope to find a solution tomorrow because it is very difficult. The bike has gotten a lot worse since last year and 2019, because since that year we have lost the reference point. Then the bike always ran in any condition with the brakes and with the gas, while Now it doesn’t run anymore. In 2019 I came 2nd in qualifying, while now we don’t have any positive points other than braking in 4, but it’s just a corner. We have many, many problems“.

No hope

To these statements were also added those relating to the episode that occurred in the finale with Augusto Fernandezcurrently under investigation for hindering Quartararo on his fastest lap. In this regard, Race Direction will make a decision on whether or not to penalize the Tech3 Spaniard, but even more emblematic was Quartararo’s somewhat disheartening comment: “Without Fernandez’s impediment I could have gained a tenth, but we would still have arrived within 4 tenths of the top-10, therefore nothing would have changed“.