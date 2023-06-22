Without peace

2023 really seems to be a cursed year for Fabio Quartararo. The Yamaha French champion is experiencing a nightmare season on the track, thanks to the lack of competitiveness of his M1 which allowed him to get only one podium in the first seven GPs of the season. Fresh from 13th place I collect in the Sachsenring race – worst result of his season, arriving on the track that saw him get his last victory in the premier class in 2022 – Quartararo had gone in this days in Amsterdamto better prepare the Dutch GP scheduled for this weekend in Assen.

Unfortunate workout

However, bad luck really seems to have targeted the 2021 world champion, who is himself hurt – it seems at least in a not serious way – during a training run walk carried out right in the Dutch capital. The site reported the news Racesport.nl, sports portal of the country. Quartararo fell while getting himself one left ankle and thumb sprain. In these minutes the French centaur is being subjected to a x-ray to see if anything is broken or itself, as it appeared at first, it is only a minor problem.

Quartararo’s comment

Reached by the Dutch site, the centaur from Nice tried to explain the situation firsthand, confirming that he was victim of a ‘lone’ accident: “I fell while running – he has declared – I sprained my ankle and thumb, this afternoon at 13 I will have to have an x-ray. Let’s hope it’s nothing serious. It was a real crash, I crashed hard. Running in Amsterdam is dangerous”the French champion then joked.

Bad memories in Assen

The Assen weekend in 2022 represented the beginning of the end for Quartararo, who was the victim of a double fall in competition. That zero allowed Pecco Bagnaia to start the incredible comeback which from -91 in the standings took him to the victory of the title. This time the #20 will have to face the ‘Cathedral’ of Assen with some ailments: “I don’t think the injury will bother me much this weekend – has explained – but I will still take some painkillers. The point where it hurts is exactly where I change gear and where I put my weight on the footpegs to change direction. I’ll be a lot more tired, but that’s part of the job“, he concluded.