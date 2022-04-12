It is no longer a secret that Fabio Quartararo is considering a team change for next season. Although he has been courted by Yamaha since this winter to sign a contract extension beyond 2022, the reigning world champion took the time to reflect and let the competition provide some answers before making his decision. .

Now four races have passed and the Iwata manufacturer has not yet managed to convince its driver that stability would be the best choice for him. He has said several times that he is open to change, looking at what the competition could offer, and there has also been speculation in recent days about Honda’s interest in him.

“I’m not going to say that anything is possible, but you have to study the market carefully,” noted the Frenchman, who spoke to the media in Paris on Tuesday morning as part of the presentation of the French Grand Prix. “Of course, I know very well that my manager has had some arguments. I will have a conversation with my manager when I feel that I really have to decide on the future.”

“I have no idea when it will be decided, but I know I’m in good hands,” continued Fabio Quartararo, who insists he has no real deadline. “Honestly I don’t know at all. I don’t even know where I’m going, to be honest. I really think about the present. I know my agent is very good at looking after my future and at the moment I have only one thing in mind and that is to try and do. my best this season. Of course my future will be decided in a long, long time – how long, I don’t know. I think it will be before the summer. “

The Yamaha frame is no longer superior

What is evident today is that after four years with Yamaha, Quartararo gives the impression that he has come to terms with the M1, a bike whose evolution has remained too limited in his eyes. After a complicated first part of the championship, with Indonesia as the only breath of fresh air, the driver from Nice already knows that he will have to rely on some very specific tracks to defend his chances as much as possible.

“I remember a few years ago people said if it was a Yamaha track or not. I think it’s mainly because at that time the Yamaha frame was superior to other brands, but now the Yamaha frame is not superior to other brands, it’s just that we are really inferior in terms of engine, “he stressed. “Now we can say that there are Yamaha circuits because they have to be the circuits with the fewest straights.”

“That is why we will have to stay focused, not think too much about that engine and only think about scoring as many points as possible when we know we have great opportunities,” said Quartararo, who believes he made the most of his first overseas races. “Consistency, I think we have it. Unfortunately we have consistency, but not in the right positions. We will see what our position will be in Europe, but in any case I think we managed to do a good job, even if unfortunately we did some placings that I don’t like at all. In any case, [ciò che conta] rather than arriving in Europe, it means arriving on circuits where there are fewer straights and where we can be able to compete with the others “.

Never hiding his disappointment at the M1’s lack of progress in terms of top speed, the reigning champion is nonetheless trying to keep hope alive for the possibility of further development during the season, even if the engine itself is frozen. And he intends to maximize any opportunity on the less critical circuits.

Read also:

“I hope we can make progress because the difference is huge and it’s not easy, really. When you ride alone, setting your own pace is more or less feasible, but as soon as you are in a group it is complicated. We have a rather particular style of driving. and we can’t really keep the same style whether we are in a group or alone. This is the difficulty we have at the moment, [oltre alla] full speed”.

“For now, the goal is to try to do the best we can. We know very well that we lack speed, but in the last race I managed to get it out of my mind in the early laps. I knew that, unfortunately, the engine would not help us. . But for the moment it is true that we have only been on circuits with a lot of straights, apart from Indonesia where we took pole in the dry and had the pace to win. So I can’t wait to see [com’è] on tracks where there are a little less straights, trying to score as many points as possible there, and limiting the damage on tracks like Austin last weekend. “