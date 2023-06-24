A hero race

Third place for Fabio Quartararo in the Assen Sprint in the Netherlands. The Yamaha rider is in his first top-3 on Saturday, a result facilitated by Brad Binder’s three-second drop in the final standings for not respecting the track-limits on the last lap. The KTM rider moved from third to fifth position allowing Quartararo to be promoted to top-3 at the end of a race that started and finished in fourth position given that overtaking is impossible with the current Yamaha despite having more pace than the opponents.

Eyes to 2024

“I don’t know if it’s a good sign, but it was nice to keep up with those in front and not finish too far from the first classified – the words of Fabio Quartararo to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – we are happy and we have to have a good race tomorrow too, hoping to be able to get a good result. Out of Turn-5, Turn-8 and the last one, the others go away so it becomes difficult to overtake. They take completely different trajectories, even Bezzecchi, who was one step above all, had a different riding style from ours. My foot hurt from the start to the end of the race, but with the painkillers it has always remained constant, the only hope is that it doesn’t increase after the race, the real problem is in the left corners”.

A good result tomorrow in the Grand Prix would send Fabio Quartararo on holiday with a smile, with the awareness, however, that it would not be a reversal of the trend because 2023 will still be an anonymous season for him and for the Iwata company “They’re working at Yamaha, but they’re not finding the solution, therefore in the second half of this season we will have nothing. We are working for next year, and I sincerely hope they are doing an intense job because we are already a long way from our rivals”El Diablo concluded.