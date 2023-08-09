Poised bond

The future of the relationship between Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha, a combination that together achieved the conquest of the MotoGP world title in 2021 and second place in the last championship, could be decided in about a month. The Frenchman, whose contract with the Iwata house will expire at the end of the 2024 season, has in fact given a deadline specifies to the Japanese to show that he finally wants to comply with his requests regarding the development of the bike for next season. In recent days Quartararo had not been kind to Yamaha at all, saying that he believed the promises that had been made to him to convince him to renew his contract last year were not respected by the top management of the Asian giant.

More facts, less words

Quartararo’s stomach ache certainly doesn’t concern the economic aspect of the agreement, but rather the sporting one. The rider from Nice would like to be able to duel against Bagnaia and the Ducatis for podiums, victories and world championship titles. Instead this year he is confined to the rear by such a poor vehicle that he has even made a pto place Yamaha in last place in the Constructors’ standings. Speaking on the sidelines of the Silverstone weekend with the site Autosport.com, Quartararo was very clear, sending a precise message to his team: no big promises or announcementswhat is needed is concrete feedback on the actual competitiveness of the 2024 bike.

The key appointment therefore becomes the test session scheduled at Misano in the days following the GP of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera next 10 September. On that occasion, the first concrete base of next year’s bike will be tested. If Quartararo is satisfied with what will be made available to him, we can also talk about renewal; vice versa the Diablo will really start looking around to change his shirt at the first opportunity. “In the Misano test, I want to have concrete proof. They have one month. Yamaha promised me things for three years in a 10 page PDF document. Nine and a half of these have not been maintained“, Quartararo pointed out in no uncertain terms to the site Autosport. com.

Misano as a turning point

The point of view of the French is understandable and he himself is the first to want to show himself loyal to the team. But patience, especially in the world of professional sport, has a limit: “Yamaha is my priority because it’s the brand that brought me to MotoGP – concluded Quartararo – I trust Yamaha and I gave them one chance, but there won’t be a second“. Numbers in hand Quartararo has collected points this year in eight of the nine GPs held on Sunday and in two Sprint races. The best results, however, were the third place in the GP of the Americas, in Austin, and the same placement in the Sprint race in Assen. Definitely too little for a title-hungry rider like Quartararo.