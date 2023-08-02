Quartararo returns to 100%

After the long MotoGP summer holidays, the premier class of MotoGP is ready to get back on track this weekend for the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit. A break that served not only to recover the energies used during the first part of this season, but which was also useful for Fabio Quartararo to fully recover after the toe injury suffered at Assen. During this stop period, the Frenchman from Yamaha has successfully passed the surgerystarting a recovery phase that was completed on time, to the point that the 2021 world champion (the year in which he won the English GP at Silverstone) will be able to take part in the event regularly.

The confirmations of the ‘Diablo’

A circuit which, compared to the one two years ago, presents some minor layout changes, as well as the great novelty of the format to be able to directly access Q2. At Yamaha, however, the great hope is to recover from a first part of the season lacking in satisfaction, as demonstrated by the only two podium finishes both obtained by Quartararo, 3rd both in Austin and in the last Sprint race in Holland: “I feel good – has explained El Diablo – the five weeks off helped me recover from the toe injury. I had time to resume training after a week off and also enjoyed being with family and friends. I arrive in the UK in good shape, this is important. I can’t wait for Silverstone, especially as I will be able to see the fans again after a very long break. Things will be a little different this weekend: we are in the international paddock, so the start and finish are in a different place. Also, the format of the race weekend is slightly different in regards to accessing Q2. But it’s all good. I think it will be easy to get used to.”

The future of the team and Morbidelli’s words

A few days before the British Grand Prix, Yamaha has also become a major player in the rider market with the signing of Alex Rinswhich from next season will pass from LCR Honda to the official structure of the Japanese team, taking the place of Franco Morbidelli, who instead will interrupt his relationship with Yamaha. In the meantime, the Roman driver expressed his feelings in view of Silverstone as follows: “We go back to school after the summer break – he added – it’s good to spend time with the team again after these five weeks. I made good use of my free time. I relaxed a bit, went to Luca Marini’s wedding and also trained. Being away for a while helped me recharge my batteries to face the challenging period ahead. We have 12 races to go and now we can use the first session of each race weekend to practice and work on the settings without worrying about getting into Q2. This gives us the opportunity to try things that we otherwise wouldn’t have had time to do. This time we are in the international paddock at Silverstone which is a nice change. It’s perfect, because we want to try to start the second half of the season with a bit of freshness”.