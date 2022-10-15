Fabio Quartararo he hoped to take the front row in qualifying in Australia, but he had to settle for second by settling into fifth position. The reigning champion and world ranking leader as always tried to throw his heart over the obstacle and go beyond the limits of his Yamaha M1, but was unable to equalize the performances of Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia who they will find a front row seat with Aleix Espargarò fourth ahead of El Diablo.

“I am satisfied with my qualifying, but a little frustrated with my position – Quartararo’s analysis – it can happen. I did some good laps, but they weren’t enough for the front row. Our pace is not that bad and the first two rows were the main focus. It will be a race in which tire wear will play an important role. I believe this track is the most demanding of the 2022 season in terms of tire degradation. So, it’s going to be interesting, it’s going to be a big challenge. I will take care of my rear tire, especially towards the end of the race“.

Definitely complicated weekend so far for Franco Morbidellieven 23rd and last Yamaha rider on this Saturday of Qualifying: “Another day where we had a good pace. Because the time of 1’29 ”is a good pace here today. But in qualifying I couldn’t use the bike again. We will continue to work to solve this enigma: in some sessions we are fast, but in others we are slow, especially in qualifying. We will continue to work to solve this problem ”.

The team manager Massimo Meregalli stressed that going beyond fifth position today was impossible: “Fabio did a fantastic job in Q2. Today it was impossible to do better and starting from P5 is not bad. Franco is facing a difficult weekend. The decision on the tires to use in the race is not yet final ”.