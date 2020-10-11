Fabio Quartararo is starting to look like a world champion. He is 21 years old, this is only his second season in MotoGP and in his locker there are nothing but victories and poles, but he already runs like the one who defends the title. Compete as the one who caresses the crown. He defends his numbers when they paint clubs, when the sky threatens rain and the track becomes complicated, which is why he is the leader of the category and the only one so far capable of repeating victory. It is collected at home while its rivals go for laps with street bikes to circuits such as the one in Portimao, an almost unknown track and the scene of the last race of this 2020. Why gamble when they expect another three consecutive great prizes. He thought the same thing this Friday, already at Le Mans, when he avoided riding on a neither dry nor wet asphalt, in conditions from which only a fall can be expected. But El Diablo attacks when it is necessary to mark territory, as he did this Saturday on the French track, when he was awarded the pole. And the nice boy sent a message to hit back fast. Let no one be confused. He’s not afraid, he just wants to play his cards right. And win the World Cup.

On the back of his M1, Quartararo won the pole position for the third time this course. The other two were achieved in Jerez, where he scored the first two wins of the year – the third was achieved two weeks ago, in Montmeló. Unlike those first qualifying Saturdays, in the middle of July and under the unforgivable Cadiz sun, a good handful of riders competed for the front row of the grid this time in France. With cold, the asphalt with hardly any temperature, and caressed by timid rays of the sun.

After the initial dominance of the Yamaha, with a great pace in the free practice throughout the weekend, the Frenchman saw them with the Ducati satellites of Miller and Bagnaia, first, with the official Dovi Desmosedici at the beginning and with that of Petrucci at the end of the session. Even Crutchlow, who is recovering from a rough start to the season – with operations on the scaphoid and forearm and a sprained ankle – appeared at the top of the table. In the end, however, Quartararo prevailed. Determined to do the pole To continue expanding his list of victories, the Petronas Yamaha rider improved the time of a fast Miller in the last second of the session.

Along with him, in the front row, will be the Australian and also Danilo Petrucci, happy to be reunited with his best version on a track he likes and with low temperatures that always favored his performance. Crutchlow, Viñales and Dovizioso will start from the second row. Rossi will be in tenth position. And in the 14th, very far from the lead, Joan Mir, so close to Quartararo in the general classification, so far away on qualifying Saturdays. The same as his teammate Rins, 16th. They both took the podium in the last race and this Sunday they will have to bet everything on a comeback.