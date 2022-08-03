For the first time since June, MotoGP will finally be back on track this weekend for British Grand Prix, twelfth round of the world championship. On the circuit of Silverstone this will reopen the long-awaited battle for the leadership of the standings, which he sees in the lead at the moment Fabio Quartararo. The French of the Yamahaobviously, he will play all his cards to defend the primacy, even more with the awareness of the penalty that he will be forced to serve during the race: the reigning champion, in fact, will have to perform a long lap penaltyinflicted on him by the Race Direction following what happened in Assen, in the last race.

On that occasion, the number 20 fell following a maneuver that also involved Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaró, who was forced to go off the track in order not to fall in turn. However, due to that contact, the Spaniard did not have the opportunity to win the Dutch GP, finishing 4th at the finish. Moreover, the same Iberian rider is temporarily in 2nd place in the world championship standings with 21 points late from Quartararo, who approaches Silverstone with many reasons: “I’m happy to start running again – explained the transalpine – I took advantage of the summer break to rest, but I also devoted many hours to training. My goal has always been to get back into action in the best possible shape. I am looking forward to racing at Silverstone, where I won last year. This time it will be difficult, because we know we have a penalty. But, to be honest, this only motivates me to do even better“.

Without penalties, but still looking for a good result, it is instead Franco Morbidellicurrently in 19th place in the world championship and eager to improve the seventh position achieved in Indonesia, still today his best result of the season: “After a long pause, we finally start running again – he added – It’s been three years since I last raced at the British Grand Prix. We are aiming for better results in this second part of the season and I feel ready to push and get some good results ”.