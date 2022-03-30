The Argentine Grand Prix weekend is approaching, the most difficult of the season according to Fabio Quartararo’s forecasts. The reigning world champion returns to the Termas de Rio Hondo track two years after the last time and with a totally different situation since then. However, in South America the Yamaha rider comes as a chaser after a difficult winter on the M1 and a 2022 still at zero victories.

As Quartararo had already announced at the end of the Mandalika race, Termas will not be an easy track for the bike of the Iwata manufacturer, but the desire to collect the best possible result is not lacking. In fact, the rider from Nice claims that he felt better with the bike, despite the difficulties of a wet weekend in which he still won an excellent second position that brings him three points behind the leader Enea Bastianini.

The goal is certainly to continue to improve and confirm the steps seen in Indonesia also in Argentina. Hitting the first seasonal success would be ideal, if conditions allow it. In any case, finding himself fighting in the top positions would guarantee a certain continuity for the Yamaha rider, who, however, warns; at Termas they will all be in the same condition.

“It’s nice to be back on the Termas track,” says the reigning world champion. “None of us have been driving us since 2019, so it means that we will all start from the same point. Personally, it’s not my best track, but I think we can do a good job. In Indonesia I felt a little better on the bike, we tried something new and it paid off. I’m curious to see if it will be the same in Argentina too ”.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli arrives in Argentina with optimism, thanks to the good result obtained in Mandalika two weeks ago. Starting from the 14th position, he managed to pass under the checkered flag in seventh position, closing with great satisfaction a weekend that started uphill. Now it is the turn of Termas de Rio Hondo, where in 2017 he won a success in Moto2. Two years after the last edition, the Yamaha rider is ready to tackle the curves of the track again.

“Considering my starting position from last race, we did a good job in very difficult conditions. My team and I are gaining more and more experience together and this turns into better races even when the circumstances are not in our favor. It is good that we manage to return to Termas de Rio Hondo after a long time. The feeling with the bike was good in Mandalika, I hope to have the same feeling this weekend too ”, says Morbidelli.