Yamaha among the protagonists

Very positive performance of the Yamaha in Evidence of the Malaysian Grand Prix, at the end of which one of the two drivers of the Japanese company obtained the ‘ticket’ for direct access to Q2, while the other was unable to complete the mission by a hair’s breadth. After an excellent overall performance during the morning, the combined times paid off Fabio Quartararowith the 2021 world champion author of 7th half. A finish line that he just missed out on Franco Morbidellithanks to a mistake made in the time attack, but still 11th and just under a tenth behind Johann Zarco. A result that rightfully places the Roman driver among the major candidates to enter the final fight for pole position after the Q1 challenge.

Quartararo surprised

Yamaha which, after the difficulties of this season, therefore amazed at the end of the tests, even surprising Quartararo himself: “It was a fantastic day – commented the Frenchman – I didn’t expect to do this long at the end of the tests, it was pretty fast. The grip on the first day is always low here, but this afternoon I felt good, so I’m happy. The pacing seems good too. I hope to make further progress tomorrow, because our opponents will certainly do so too. I have to improve in sector 3 and I hope I can make a big step forward.”

In Q2 to redeem himself

Morbidelli is also satisfied, despite the regret of not having entered the Top-10, a fact which will force him to pass the obstacle of Q1: “Has it been a good day – he added – the bike works well here. I have a good feeling and I can be fast. Unfortunately, with the new tire I wasn’t able to put everything together and do a good enough lap to get straight into Q2. We lost by a narrow margin. We have a duty to improve and try to take that extra step with the new tires in a time attack to push and get into Q2: this is the main objective. This should be our main objective with the pace we have lately: we should start further up front to have good races.”