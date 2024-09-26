Progress and confirmations

After two race weekends and a test session all held on the same track – in Misano – MotoGP has finally changed location, flying to Asia for the Indonesian GPfirst round of a series of five races scheduled in the East which will precede the traditional final event in Valencia.

Those who left Italy with encouraging indications were Fabio Quartararowho came seventh with Yamaha in the Misano-2 race after finding himself in fifth position until two corners from the checkered flag; then on the Yamaha M1 of the 2021 world champion is out of petrol. A mockery that does not erase all the good things shown, in terms of progress, by the Iwata company.

The change of mentality

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the Indonesian round, Devil he hinted that he expected these improvements to be confirmed in the next races: “The first step will be to see how our bike goes here – explained the #20 of Nice – since we spent almost a month in Misano. The potential was great, but I think it’s important to see what our potential is on this track. If we qualify in the top 10 I think we have the potential to have a great race on Sunday”.

Quartararo also underlined how the team has been working hard since the beginning of the year. However, the turning point would have come only in the tests preceding Misano-1, as he had mentioned in a exclusive interview with FormulaPassion.it also Maio Meregalli: “The mentality [della squadra] it has changed a lot – declared Quartararo – we have been working since February but we didn’t find a real direction until the Misano test, before Misano-1, where we found something that could be very good. The direction is simple, because we know what we have to improve, but then it’s a matter of understanding how. Power is something we lack and in the single lap it is important. But in the race the most important thing is to be able to fight”, he concluded.