From 2025 the FQ20 will be a reality

Fabio Quartararo a year ago, just on the eve of the Sachsenring, made his two-year renewal with Yamaha official. The French rider had declared that he had been convinced by the Iwata-based company’s plans to make the M1 more competitive and manager Eric Mahé managed to wrest a truly substantial fee for El Diablo, not far from the 10 million euros the pair were aiming for Quartararo-Mahé (we are talking about 9 million eurosa fee that makes the 1999 class the highest paid MotoGP rider after Marc Marquez well ahead of world champion Francesco Bagnaia who is ‘satisfied’ with five million euros).

Yamaha hasn’t improved in this 2023, on the contrary, it seems to have also lost the strengths it could count on in the past. Quartararo is in a gilded prison and recently made his separation from manager Eric Mahé official. This will not lead to particular short-term revolutions by tearing up existing contracts. On TwitterIndeed, Fabio Quartararo wanted to release his own ‘official statement’ of the foundation of the FQ20 with the words of Quartararo and Mahé, but it is specified that Mahé will not be Quartararo’s managerial manager for the two-year period 2025-2026. 2024, therefore, is not in doubt and Quartararo will respect the contract that binds him to Yamaha which, in the worst case scenario, will yield the Nice man a considerable sum of money.

The words of Quartararo and Eric Mahé

“After more than seven years our partnership has come to an end – declared Quartararo – it was a wonderful period in which we shared great satisfaction starting from the difficulties in Moto3 in 2016. We arrived in MotoGP and won the world title. Your job (aimed at Mahé) he has always been first class all these years we have not spared ourselves some good laughs too. I wish you the best for the future.”

“How many memories with Fabio, we experienced the best moments in the two-year period 2018-2019 – the words of Mahé – because it was the one in which we finalized the negotiation with the Yamaha Petronas team to land in MotoGP and the one in which Quartararo proved to be one of the strongest riders in the world. I wish Fabio all the success he deserves in the future. Gas!”. So Mahé also ‘aligns’ with what was declared by Quartararo who underlined that he is no longer 100% happy after 2019. “In that year I was the limit, then it wasn’t like that anymore”the concept expressed several times by El Diablo, which in 2025 will most likely go on the hunt for a smile by examining new horizons.