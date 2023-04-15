Entry into armored Q2

Not even in Austin seem to disappear the difficulties of Fabio Quartararo, back from a rather complicated start to the season. The Yamaha champion collected a seventh and an eighth place in the first two races, to which is added the ninth position conquered in the Argentina Sprint race. A trend that the centaur from Nice seems destined to continue also on the ups and downs of Austin. In fact, on the Texan track, at the end of FP2, Quartararo snatched the seventh fastest time in the combined standings. A result useful for guaranteeing direct access to Q2 but not for giving the 2021 champion peace of mind and confidence.

It takes calm

What worries El Diablo above all is the performance over the flying lap, which is proving to be no match for that of its direct rivals in Ducati and Aprilia: “The time attack was difficult for me. I wanted to push too hard. I hope we can find a solution – commented the French driver at the end of the day – I overdid it when we fitted the soft tire. I have to try to be calmer. I have to ride the same way, but make sure to take advantage of the soft tire in qualifying“.

Soft bounce back

After the excellent fourth place in Termas de Rio Hondo also struggled again Franco Morbidelli. The Italian, astride the second M1 on the track, in fact went a long way from overcoming the cut. The Roman rider finished the combined standings in 16th place, about 6 tenths behind Jack Miller’s tenth position and more than a second and two behind the first place occupied by Jorge Martin.

“Too greedy”

“It was an average difficult day – Morbidelli analyzed at the end of the session – we improved from morning to afternoon, and that’s positive. We were too greedy for the time attack. We saw that we had an improvement on the last run before looking for the tempo and we went even further in that direction. But the first time attack was mediocre and in the second I made two big mistakes because I was too close. For this reason I was unable to improve. In terms of pace, we are not quite right yet. It will be interesting to see if we can close the gap. We see“.